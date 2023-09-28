Automated Truck Loading System Market Forecasts To 2030 Regional Development Trends, Strategy, Profitability Analysis

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automated Truck Loading System Market by Loading Dock , System Type , and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated truck loading systems (ATLS) has been commonly used in the material handling industry to refer to the automation of loading or unloading trucks and trailers. Automatic loading and unloading systems are built to speed up a standard process that happens in every production and warehousing location. Typically, the forklift process of loading a full trailer will usually take about 30 minutes to unload a truck manually, depending on the type of products and their weight. Automating this operation could cut this time to under 10 minutes.

Automatic truck loading and unloading systems have become the ideal solution for improving agility and safety during the goods receipt and dispatch process at the warehouse docks. One ATLS unit can service an unlimited number of doors, loading up to 120 pallets an hour in every possible load pattern. Logistics costs account for the main part of total costs, which has led to a shift in focus to more economical and efficient logistics processes.

Manufacturers are looking into the improvement of production efficiency as a means to gain a competitive edge, as well as to achieve operational excellence. Introduction of automation in logistics improves process and flexibility with high efficiency. In addition, increase in adoption of industry automation, coupled with industry 4.0 technologies further fuel the market growth in this prevalence.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to unavailability of workforce. In addition, the industry witnessed disruptions in the manufacturing operations and supply chain management. This has significantly impacted the automated truck loading system market. COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market by slowing down the supply chains, hampering business growth, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Fleet operators are expected to focus on the working capital management and there are very less chances for heavy investment in advanced technology. However, there are most probable chances of sales momentum for the smart fleet management technology, owing to its operational feasibility to attain safety measure along with cost-effectiveness of the operations. In the COVID-19 health crisis scenario, key players are entering into contracts and agreements to hold long-term business opportunities. These long-term contracts are beneficial for smart fleet management technology providers and end users or fleet operators. However, as the trend of contactless and effective logistics infrastructure is increasing, the market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate in the future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

• Rising labor costs, developing infrastructure and rapid growth of e-commerce market are driving the growth of the market.

• High capital investment required to install ATLS is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

• Adoption of autonomous vehicles, developing infrastructure and growing economy can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

Autonomous truck loading plays a vital role in automated logistics processes. Companies such as Google and Tesla have made significant advances in logistics technologies. The future of logistics will include large automated truck loading system that assist in the delivery of goods to distribution centers. Autonomous forklifts will be responsible for the unloading of packages using a network of conveyor belts and robot arms. Tesla, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is undertaking measures to introduce fully automatic truck loading system. Similarly, companies such as Amazon and UPS are investing in the development of automate delivery processes. Thus adoption of autonomous vehicles will help in the growth of automatic truck loading market.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐓𝐋𝐒

The automation of truck loading operations requires high capital investment. The setting up of large-scale automated warehouse facilities involves the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, which incur heavy expenses. It is not viable for several companies to replace their existing logistics processes due to the high cost of new and advanced systems. Automation systems used in industries require maintenance and upgrades occasionally, involving high capital re-investments. Thus, companies with limited financial resources are unable to opt for automation systems, thereby acting as a restraint to the growth of the automated truck loading system market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automated truck loading system market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automated truck loading system market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automated truck loading system market growth scenario.

• The report provides a detailed automated truck loading system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the automated truck loading system market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automated truck loading system market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• BEUMER Group GmbH And Co. KG

• HAVER And BOECKER OHG

• Cargo Floor B.V.

• CandD Skilled Robotics Inc.

• Asbreuk Service B.V.

• Actiw Oy

• Joloda International Ltd.

• ATLS Ltd

• GEBHARDT Fördertechnik GmbH

• Ancra Systems B.V