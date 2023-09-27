The start of the 3rd Consultation of Honorary Consuls of Slovenia, an extension of Slovenian diplomacy

SLOVENIA, September 27 - On the first day, the guests were welcomed by the Mayor of Nova Gorica, Mr Samo Turel, and the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Ms Renata Cvelbar Bek, who thanked the honorary consuls for fulfilling their task and contributing to the establishment and development of economic, cultural and friendly bilateral relations.

In a brief discussion on Slovenia's national brand, the Director-General of the Directorate for Public and Economic Diplomacy, Dr Slobodan Šešum, and representatives of SPIRIT Slovenia – Public Agency for Entrepreneurship, Internationalization, Foreign Investments and Technology, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia, the Slovenian Government Communication Office, the Slovenian Tourist Board and the Technology Park, emphasised the importance of cooperation between all stakeholders – both business and government institutions – in building a strong and globally recognisable national brand.

Later, the honorary consuls will be received by President Nataša Pirc Musar.

Tomorrow, 28 September 2023, the honorary consuls will visit the Dolenjska region, take a tour of the Krka company, learn more about the activities of the Chamber of Commerce of Dolenjska and Bela Krajina, and visit the old town of Novo Mesto.

The last day of the event (Friday, 29 September 2023) is dedicated to the presentation of GO! 2025 – Nova Gorica – Gorica European Capital of Culture 2025 and the economic and tourism potential of the Goriška region. The 3rd meeting of Honorary Consuls will conclude with a speech by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, who is co-hosting this year's meeting with Matej Arčon, Minister for Slovenians in Neighbouring Countries and Slovenians Abroad.

The Directorate for Economic and Public Diplomacy, which has been part of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs since 2009, organised the first meeting of Honorary Consuls of Slovenia in 2010.