Senator Collett Celebrates State Investment in Gwynedd Mercy University Healthcare Innovation Center

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – September 27, 2023 — Today, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) joined Gwynedd Mercy University officials, faculty and students to break ground on the Francis M. Maguire Healthcare Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art training ground for the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“It’s more important than ever that we can effectively train and retain nurses, clinicians and public health professionals here in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Collett, RN. “I was proud to secure $1.25 million in state grant funding, alongside Representative Liz Hanbidge, for Gwynedd Mercy University’s Healthcare Innovation Center.”

The new Healthcare Innovation Center will include classroom spaces, study spaces and immersive simulation and skills labs where students can practice clinical skills and address complex patient scenarios. State funding for the project was administered through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Senator Collett added: “This new facility is an investment in the future of our healthcare workforce, and it’s just the most recent example of Gwynedd Mercy University’s longstanding commitment to our community and improving higher education in our Commonwealth.”