Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,760 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Celebrates State Investment in Gwynedd Mercy University Healthcare Innovation Center

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – September 27, 2023 — Today, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) joined Gwynedd Mercy University officials, faculty and students to break ground on the Francis M. Maguire Healthcare Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art training ground for the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“It’s more important than ever that we can effectively train and retain nurses, clinicians and public health professionals here in Pennsylvania,” said Senator Collett, RN. “I was proud to secure $1.25 million in state grant funding, alongside Representative Liz Hanbidge, for Gwynedd Mercy University’s Healthcare Innovation Center.”

The new Healthcare Innovation Center will include classroom spaces, study spaces and immersive simulation and skills labs where students can practice clinical skills and address complex patient scenarios. State funding for the project was administered through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

Senator Collett added: “This new facility is an investment in the future of our healthcare workforce, and it’s just the most recent example of Gwynedd Mercy University’s longstanding commitment to our community and improving higher education in our Commonwealth.”

You just read:

Senator Collett Celebrates State Investment in Gwynedd Mercy University Healthcare Innovation Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more