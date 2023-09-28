Senator Hughes Announces Over $19.5M for Victim Support Services and Criminal Justice in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

September 28, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, announced over $19.5 million dollars in grants for 35 projects that support crime victims and criminal justice in the 7th District. The funds were awarded through multiple grant programs from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
“Our focus on community safety includes helping victims and making sure they have support systems and services in place to address their needs,” said Senator Hughes. “These dollars are going to several organizations who are on the ground, helping individuals heal and get through extremely difficult situations. I’m proud that we can show both the organizations and victims that we are with them and invested in this important work.”
The following organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County received grants in this round of PCCD funding:
Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funds
- Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia
- Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly
- Central Division Victim Services
- Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County
- Children’s Crisis Treatment Center
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Congreso De Latinos Unidos, Inc.
- Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations
- Drexel University
- E.M.I.R. – Every Murder Is Real
- HIAS & Council Migration Services Inc. DBA HIAS PA
- Laurel House
- Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania
- Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House
- Mothers In Charge
- Nationalities Service Center of Philadelphia
- Northeast Philadelphia Victim/Witness Service
- Northwest Victim Services
- Philadelphia Children’s Alliance
- Philadelphia City Treasurer
- Philadelphia Corporation for Aging
- SeniorLAW Center
- Support Center for Child Advocate
- Temple University of The Commonwealth System of Higher Education
- The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth
- Uplift Center for Grieving Children
- Victim Services Center of Montgomery County, Inc.
- Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia, Inc.
- WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence
- Women’s Center of Montgomery County
- Women In Transition, Inc.
State Endowment Act Funds
- Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County
Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds
- Montgomery County
- Philadelphia County
More information about grant recipients and PCCD can be found online.
