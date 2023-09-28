Senator Hughes Announces Over $19.5M for Victim Support Services and Criminal Justice in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

September 28, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, announced over $19.5 million dollars in grants for 35 projects that support crime victims and criminal justice in the 7th District. The funds were awarded through multiple grant programs from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“Our focus on community safety includes helping victims and making sure they have support systems and services in place to address their needs,” said Senator Hughes. “These dollars are going to several organizations who are on the ground, helping individuals heal and get through extremely difficult situations. I’m proud that we can show both the organizations and victims that we are with them and invested in this important work.”

The following organizations in Philadelphia and Montgomery County received grants in this round of PCCD funding:

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funds Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia

Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly

Central Division Victim Services

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County

Children’s Crisis Treatment Center

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Congreso De Latinos Unidos, Inc.

Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations

Drexel University

E.M.I.R. – Every Murder Is Real

HIAS & Council Migration Services Inc. DBA HIAS PA

Laurel House

Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania

Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House

Mothers In Charge

Nationalities Service Center of Philadelphia

Northeast Philadelphia Victim/Witness Service

Northwest Victim Services

Philadelphia Children’s Alliance

Philadelphia City Treasurer

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

SeniorLAW Center

Support Center for Child Advocate

Temple University of The Commonwealth System of Higher Education

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth

Uplift Center for Grieving Children

Victim Services Center of Montgomery County, Inc.

Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia, Inc.

WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence

Women’s Center of Montgomery County

Women In Transition, Inc.

Women’s Center of Montgomery County

State Endowment Act Funds

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County

Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

More information about grant recipients and PCCD can be found online.

###