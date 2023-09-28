Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,760 in the last 365 days.

US Digestive Health and UnitedHealthcare Reach In-Network Coverage Agreement

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the largest gastroenterology (GI) practices in the United States, and UnitedHealthcare® Insurance and their affiliate health plans have agreed to a new contract for USDH providers and their patients across Pennsylvania and Delaware.

“We’re pleased to sign a new agreement with UnitedHealthcare that allows USDH to continue delivering on our mission of expanding GI care in the communities we serve,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of USDHM.

The new agreement is effective October 1, 2023.

About US Digestive Health
US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 34 locations, 22 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,100 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Media Contact:
Liz Weir
Chief Marketing Officer
lweir@levlane.com
(610) 401-4825
www.levlane.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

US Digestive Health and UnitedHealthcare Reach In-Network Coverage Agreement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more