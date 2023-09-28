ClimateDoor Announces Expansion of Investor Slots for the Exclusive Polar Beer Taps Ranch Investor Event Series This Weekend in Vancouver.









Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to overwhelming demand and positive response from the investment community, ClimateDoor is excited to announce that the initial 50 investor slots for the exclusive Polar Beer Taps Ranch event have been filled. Recognizing the immense interest, we are releasing an additional 25 slots for investors eager to experience the future of cold beverage technology.

The event, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Polar Beer Taps Ranch in beautiful Belcarra, just minutes outside of Vancouver, offers a unique opportunity for investors to experience Polar Beer Taps' patent-pending technology firsthand. As the event promises unparalleled insights and experiences, including a special boat journey, the decision to expand the slots was made to ensure more interested parties could participate.

"We're truly humbled by the incredible response we've received," said Nick Findler, Co-Founder and President of ClimateDoor. "The expansion of investor slots underscores the excitement and potential that industry leaders and investors see in Polar Beer Taps' groundbreaking beverage technology."

It's worth noting that the partnership between ClimateDoor and Polar Beer Taps has been instrumental in reaching this pivotal moment. Together, both companies are pioneering innovative solutions that not only serve cold beverages reliably but also champion sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint.

Interested investors are encouraged to act swiftly, as these additional slots are expected to be filled rapidly. The event will take place between September 28th and October 2nd, with transportation options available for attendees.

To secure your spot and experience the revolutionary Polar Beer Taps technology, click here .

For inquiries and RSVP:

Nick Findler

778-952-0418

nick@climatedoor.com

www.climatedoor.com

Cofounder & President

About ClimateDoor:

ClimateDoor is a leading force in championing sustainability and innovative solutions in the beverage industry. Partnering with pioneers like Polar Beer Taps, ClimateDoor is at the forefront of creating a sustainable future without compromising on quality or experience.

About Polar Beer Taps:

Polar Beer Taps, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, stands at the cutting edge of beverage technology. Merging sustainability with innovation, the company is committed to revolutionizing how beverages are served, ensuring an unmatched cold and refreshing experience.