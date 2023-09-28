Georgian Prime Minister opens photo exhibition dedicated to the 15th anniversary of EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia

On 27 September, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili officially inaugurated a special photo exhibition marking the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia’s (EUMM) 15-year presence on the ground.

The exhibition of 15 photographs reflects various aspects of the EUMM activities. The Mission was deployed in Georgia following the Russian attack in September 2008, to promote peace and stability in Georgia and the wider region.

EUMM has 200 observers from various EU Member States on the ground. They patrol day and night, particularly in the areas adjacent to the Administrative Bordery Lines (ABLs) with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Prime Minister Garibashvili thanked the Mission for its work: “On 15 September 2008, the European Union took a pivotal step by establishing EUMM. Since that day, the Mission has played an integral role in contributing to stability in our country.” He also expressed his readiness to give the country’s full support to EUMM.

The exhibition is organised simultaneously by EUMM Headquarters and three field offices in Mtskheta, Gori and Zugdidi. These identical exhibitions will first be presented at EUMM offices and then travel to public schools, libraries, art galleries and town halls.

Find out more

Press release