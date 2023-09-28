Submit Release
Be Active: European Week of Sport revitalises Moldova

The European Week of Sport is taking place in Moldova from 23 to 30 September, with the support of the European Union.

The events, under the motto “Be Active”, are organised in Chisinau, Soroca, and Balti under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Moldova.

The first days of the European Week of Sport were dedicated to kayaking, marathon and shorter distances, cycling, table tennis, taekwondo, and athletics. 

This weekend, Chisinau will also host football, beach volleyball and basketball competitions. A football match between the ministry’s staff and diplomats accredited in Moldova is scheduled for 7 October, in continuation of the European Sports Week.

The full programme of events can be found here

