EU and UNDP help to improve tourist routes along Nistru River

Six information boards and tourist signs have been installed in the Țîpova, Saharna and Iagorlîc nature reserves in Eastern Moldova, with the support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by UNDP.

The information boards contain useful information for tourists about the reserve, its flora and fauna, as well as signposts allowing tourists to safely navigate the trails. They also explain how to behave in a nature reserve, promoting the idea of eco-friendly and sustainable tourism.

An ecotourism information centre has also been set up in the immediate vicinity of Țîpova Monastery. The centre is open on Saturdays and Sundays, while on weekdays an appointment is required.

Earlier, with the support of the programme, a Tourism Platform was created, bringing together tourism professionals from both banks of the Nistru River. Ten guides from both banks of the Nistru were also certified. A new speciality – Destination Management Organisations – was introduced at the Academy of Economic Studies.

At the same time, more than 444 tourist sites on the left bank of the Dniester and 1,060 on the right bank were mapped.

Find out more

Press release