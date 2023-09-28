First Business Forum on Ukraine’s renewable gases under EU-Ukraine partnership takes place in Vienna

The inaugural Business Forum on Ukraine’s renewable gases, based on the Memorandum of Strategic Partnership between the European Union and Ukraine, was held on 27 September in Vienna. The Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, hosted the event.

The activity focused on unlocking the vast potential of renewable gases in Ukraine, particularly green hydrogen and bio-methane. The agenda covered various aspects of renewable gas in Ukraine, including the legislative framework, policy plans and current projects.

The Forum brought together more than 300 people, joining the event in person and online. The event provided networking opportunities, discussions, and knowledge exchange among stakeholders and industry leaders from Europe and Ukraine.

