FWC’s Catch a Florida Memory announces the winner of Triple Threat Throwdown

The Triple Threat Throwdown brought a record-breaking year to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Catch a Florida Memory program and a big prize to one lucky angler! Laura Nathan-Kadish has been drawn as the Throwdown winner and will receive a Bonafide SS127 fishing kayak fully outfitted with an accessory package from YakAttack and a custom shirt from The Florida Nomad.

To earn her way into this elite raffle, Laura submitted a Snapper Family Grand Slam during the Throwdown period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 5. She earned her Triple Threat Club status in 2020, when she first began participating in the program, and has over 50 submissions to date.

“The Triple Threat Throwdown is an innovative and exciting way to engage and reward our anglers, and we are thrilled with its reception and record-breaking participation,” said Jessica McCawley, Director of the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management. “We can’t wait to see what next year brings with the second season of the Throwdown!”

Hoping to get in on the action? Don’t worry! Triple Threat Club status is awarded all year long to anglers who qualify in all three Catch a Florida Memory programs. This means the angler has caught a Saltwater Grand Slam, a Saltwater Reel Big Fish and has submitted at least 10 species from the Saltwater Life List. Triple Threat Club members receive cool prizes, such as custom fishing apparel, seasonal prizes and entry into exclusive raffles including the Triple Threat Throwdown 2024, which will run from March 1 through Sept. 5. Keep a lookout for more details early next year!

Catch a Florida Memory’s saltwater angler recognition program rewards anglers for their fishing efforts while encouraging them to target a diversity of species. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for prizes and are encouraged to use proper fish handling techniques.

New to Catch a Florida Memory? Learn more and submit catches at CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Check out the latest catches and see your achievements highlighted by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory. View angler catches, stay up to date with the latest news and much more on Instagram and Twitter by following @MyFWC and on FishBrain by following FWC Saltwater Fishing.

If you have questions about the Catch a Florida Memory program, contact AnglerRecognition@MyFWC.com.

