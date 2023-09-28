October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 28, 2023

​MADISON, Wis. – In observation of Governor Evers’ proclamation recognizing October 2023 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin, DATCP is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) to share educational materials about how individuals and organizations can protect personal data, private information, and the digital networks and systems we all rely on.​

The theme of this year’s national campaign, “Secure Our World,” emphasizes that as we become more dependent on technology, it is more important than ever to strengthen and adapt our cybersec​urity habits. Cybersecurity practices can sometimes require some effort, but they are simple, effective, and easy to remember. DATCP, DOA, WEM, and the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency recommend these steps to improve online privacy and safety:​

​Update your software regularly to optimize performance and minimize security risks​.



Create strong, unique passwords and consider using a password manager​.



Enable multi-factor login authentication on your digital accounts​.



Recognize and report phishing attempts.



“Technology is always changing. That makes Cybersecurity Awareness Month a great opportunity to reassess and adjust our personal practices,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Whether they are already experienced users or new to the idea of cybersecurity, Wisconsin consumers, businesses, and government agencies all benefit from improved digital safety measures.”​

“We all have a responsibility to protect our information, both online and offline,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “DOA is proud to partner with state agencies and our partners statewide to share resources and help people safeguard their digital assets from bad actors.”​

“With the increasing threat of malicious cyber activities, it’s important that everyone takes action to remain secure,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general and the governor’s chief cybersecurity advisor. “Staying safe online is easier when people learn how to protect themselves and their workplace, which also includes knowing what to do if they are the victim of a cyber-crime.”​

For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, report it by contacting DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at (800) 422-7128 or email at DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.​