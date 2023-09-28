DNREC Announces A New Director for the Division of Watershed Stewardship

DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship Director Steve Williams /DNREC photo

Steve Williams Has Served 37 Years with Department

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin has named Steve Williams as new director to lead the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship. Williams has served his entire career with the Department, most recently as administrator for the DNREC’s Watershed and Wetlands Assessment and Monitoring programs, watershed planning and implementation, Watershed Stewardship grants management and federal reporting programs, and staff development.

As Division of Watershed Stewardship director, Williams succeeds Terry Deputy, who recently retired after more than 34 years of state service, including 24 years with DNREC, and 10 years with the Delaware Economic Development Office (DEDO). Before becoming a DNREC division director, Deputy had also served as chief of administration for the DNREC Office of Environmental Finance, and managed the state revolving loan fund for water quality.

DNREC Secretary Garvin said of his successor’s appointment: “Having served the Department since 1986 in a variety of capacities in multiple divisions, Steve Williams brings a wealth of knowledge of the programs he will oversee as director, and has built great relationships within DNREC as well as with many of our other state and federal partners. His experience and unique perspective makes him a well-rounded choice for DNREC’s leadership team.”

The Division of Watershed Stewardship’s director manages a diverse group of programs that deal with conservation practices, drainage, shoreline and waterway management and protection, surface water quality, shellfish harvesting, fish contamination, dam safety and wetland assessments. These programs are overseen by an extremely qualified staff of 108 full-time positions with an annual operating budget of more than $36.4 million.

In addition to the Division of Watershed Stewardship, Williams has held positions in the Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances and Division of Water during his long tenure with DNREC. He has also been engaged over the years with the Center for the Inland Bays, Delaware Board of Professional Geologists, University of Delaware Water Resources Center Advisory Panel and many more, including a long stint as an adjunct science professor at Wesley College. Most recently, he has served as an alternate commissioner on the Delaware River Basin Commission. In his free time, Williams is an avid angler and outdoors enthusiast, also giving back to his community through his lifelong service to the Boy Scouts of America.

