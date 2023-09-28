Deadline for Applications for Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame Approaching 

September 28, 2023

Nominate Exceptional Farm Families by October 20

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 28, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to farmers and farm families who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Any family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award.

“Maryland agriculture cannot exist without the dedicated farm families that provide food and fiber for all,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Please consider recognizing Maryland’s dedicated and committed farm families by submitting a nomination for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.”

The Agriculture Hall of Fame was established in 1991 with the induction of Roland and Mildred Darcey of Prince George’s County; Y.D. and Lonnie Hance of Calvert County; and C. Rodman and Jean Myers of Frederick County. In total, the hall of fame now honors 55 farm families from 23 counties.

Applicants must work with their county University of Maryland Extension office in preparing the application, which should include as much information about the family as possible. The application must also address agricultural leadership, community activities, and technological and management advancements –for example, soil and water conservation, marketing initiatives, machinery innovations, safety strategies. Nominations must include signatures from their county Extension agent, county Farm Bureau president, and Soil Conservation District manager.

The selection committee includes the Dean of the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the President of the Maryland Farm Bureau, and an unbiased panel from the Maryland agricultural community. Only one farm family per county may be considered. Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 1, 2024.

This year’s application is available for download at mda.maryland.gov. The deadline to apply is October 20.

For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at (410) 841-5882 or harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

