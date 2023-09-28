420 Expo: New Jersey's Premier BYOC Cannabis Convention Gears Up for a Record-Breaking Year with Celebrity Lineup and Media Support from CannabisNewsWire

As the largest BYOC consumer convention in the Northeast, 420 Expo is open to all cannabis connoisseurs, budding entrepreneurs and passionate enthusiasts.

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 60+ brands within IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is delighted to announce its renewed engagement as a media sponsor and official newswire for 420 Expo. This event holds the distinction of being New Jersey’s first-ever BYOC (bring your own cannabis) consumer expo and is sponsored by Wakit Grinders. The expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, New Jersey, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023.



As the largest BYOC consumer convention in the Northeast, 420 Expo is open to all cannabis connoisseurs, budding entrepreneurs and passionate enthusiasts. Attendees can expect to learn more about cannabis and CBD, engage with industry veterans or simply enjoy a fun weekend centered around all things related to cannabis.

Benefiting from a supportive legal and policy framework, this three-day canna-fest celebrates the legal marijuana lifestyle, broadens public exposure to the cannabis community, promotes greater tolerance for cannabis consumption and encourages meaningful conversations while reducing the stigma associated with responsible consumption. This year, 420 Expo has added free expungement clinics to help battle social injustice as well. As one of the leading interactive cannabis events in the United States, 420 Expo anticipates an attendance of nearly 20,000 fans, marking a significant increase over last year’s 17,000+ participants.

This year’s event will be guest hosted by legendary actor, cannabis activist and art collector, Cheech Marin. Cheech leads an impressive lineup of cannabis-friendly celebrities available for photos, autographs, “Smoking Sessions” and other VIP experiences.

Notable personalities making appearances at the convention include:

David Faustino (“Married with Children”)

Jason Gann (“Wilfred”)

Jason London (“Dazed and Confused”)

Jeremy London (“Mallrats,” “7 th Heaven”)

Heaven”) Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue,” “The Longest Yard,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry”)

Rachel True (“Half Baked,” “The Craft”)

Shawna Waldron (“Little Giants,” “The American President,” “Ladies Man”)

Keith Coogan (“Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” “Toy Soldiers,” “Adventures in Babysitting”)

Professional wrestling legends, The Sandman and Blue Meanie

Activist and champion race car driver, Randy Lanier

Troma Films characters “The Toxic Avenger” and “Sgt. Kabukiman”



420 Expo promises mesmerizing stage shows, including musical acts, dancers, comics and interactive games. Attendees can soak in the unique and energetic atmosphere while mingling with cannabis-friendly celebrity guests, participating in 20+ insightful workshops and seminars, and enjoying the after-parties.

Throughout the three days, attendees can groove to live DJs and partake in activities like glass blowing, axe throwing, rolling contests, gaming areas and more. Iconic cars from well-known movies will also be showcased.

The convention floor, spanning nearly 100,000 square feet, offers the perfect platform to interact with over 100 vendors showcasing including those showcasing cutting-edge technology in cannabis products and associated services across the entire value chain.

This year’s eye-opening seminars cover a range of cannabis lifestyle themes, including:

“Bud & Breakfast: Cannabis Tourism”

“Cannabis 101: Newbies & Doobies”

“Smoking Sex: Using Cannabis to Enhance Your Love Life”

“High Nightlife: Social Consumption & Events”

“Removing the Stigma: Bringing Cannabis to the Mainstream”



A dedicated smoking section provides a space to enjoy the aroma of freedom, enjoy awesome food trucks, and connect with like-minded people.

420 Expo is offering 1-day and 3-day tickets, including VIP options for both. Additionally, there are VIP Meet & Greets as well as limited VIP Smoking Sessions available with celebrities – including Cheech Marin.

IBN and CannabisNewsWire are joining forces to leverage their extensive corporate communications solutions to enhance visibility for conference participants seeking to connect with investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public. CannabisNewsWire, with expertise in amplifying cannabis-related content across 5,000+ syndication outlets, will also feature conference updates on its website.

“Last year, we were delighted to be part of 420 Expo’s inaugural event and are pleased to contribute towards the success of the event series once again,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “This celebration offers the perfect platform to learn from pioneers and the best minds across the sector and to forge lasting partnerships in a rapidly expanding market. 420 Expo’s incredible success has positioned the event at the front and center of the cannabis event space.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Among its 60+ investor-oriented brands that include CannabisNewsWatch, CBDWire, and 420 with CNW, IBN reaches an audience of more than 2 million across various platforms such as Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

“IBN and CNW represent a key part of our marketing strategy, brand recognition and social media presence. We were amazed by the attendance as well as the online interest generated for last year’s event,” said Dan Davis, Co-Founder of 420 Expo. “We are thrilled to be working with them for this year’s event, which promises to be even more impactful and far-reaching.”

While the conference will not permit cannabis sales (including plants, seeds, concentrates, and vapes) on-site, attendees are encouraged to BYOC within New Jersey’s legal limits while practicing responsible consumption in the designated outdoor smoking section.

Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Interested parties can purchase General Admission and VIP tickets at the following link: https://www.420expo.com/tickets/

For additional information about the 420 Expo, visit https://420expo.com/

