Findings for Recovery Issued Against Former Wilmington City Administrators and Mayor Over Severance Payments

COLUMBUS – Findings for recovery totaling more than $24,000 were issued Thursday over unapproved severance payments to former officials in the City of Wilmington.

The two findings were identified as part of an audit of the city’s finances for 2022; the full report is available online at (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

As part of her severance in June 2022, former City Administrator Marian Miller was paid $8,747 more than allowed under city policy for unused sick and vacation time and for continuation of health coverage fees.

Former City Administrator and Human Resources Director Greg Muenchen, meanwhile, was paid $15,748 more than allowed when he left his position in August 2022.

In both cases, Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth OK’d the severance agreements, without the approval of city council. The findings for recovery were issued against Miller and Muenchen, with Stanforth jointly and severally liable.

