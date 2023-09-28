Epic Bio to Present Preclinical Data at 28th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced an oral and poster presentation at the upcoming International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society taking place October 3-7, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina.



Poster Title: “A Promising Gene Therapy for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Targeting D4Z4 Epigenome”

Session: Poster Session 2

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 5:15-6:15 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: P309

Location: Charleston Convention Center, Ballroom A-C

Oral Presentation: “A Promising Gene Therapy for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Targeting D4Z4 Epigenome”

Session: Short Oral Presentations 6

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 6:15-6:45 p.m. EDT

Abstract Number: P309

Location: Charleston Convention Center, Ballroom C3

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic’s lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

