Nusano to Participate in October Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences in October.

William Blair Virtual Radiopharma Conference

Format: Presentation
Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
Time: 12 PM ET
Location: Virtual event
   

Oppenheimer Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies (TRT) in Oncology Summit

Format:   Panel Discussion
Date:  Friday, October 6, 2023
Time:  11 AM ET
Location:  New York City
   

Management is also available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting or invitation to these events, please contact your representative at William Blair or Oppenheimer.

About Nusano, Inc.
Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

Contacts

Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com

Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


