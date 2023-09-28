Survey: More Than One-Third Of Americans Say They Are Paying for More Data Than They Need

58% of Americans With A Limited Data Plan Rarely or Never Use All of Their Data, 75% of Americans Rely on Wifi for At Least Half of Their Data Usage

San Francisco and Waterloo, Canada, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 28, 2023 – American consumers are paying too much for data they don't use, according to a new survey from TextNow , the leading mobile app providing free cellular and Wi-Fi-enabled phone service in the United States. The survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll, queried over 2,000 U.S. adults to reveal that Americans, regardless of whether they have an unlimited plan, believe they are paying too much for data. TextNow's survey comes at a crucial time as consumers feel the crunch of inflation and pandemic relief funds dwindle.

Key findings below, indicate that consumers use less data than they pay for and that many do not perceive that they are getting value for their money.

● Most Americans are on unlimited plans: 58 percent of Americans currently have unlimited data plans, while 30 percent have plans with limits on data usage

● Consumers are paying for data they don’t need: Nearly three out of five Americans with limited data plans (58 percent) rarely or never consume all their data

● Consumers are relying on Wi-Fi over mobile data: Most Americans (75 percent) rely on Wi-Fi for at least half of their phone usage, and 51 percent use it for more than half or their entire usage

● Consumers feel they aren’t getting what they pay for: 35 percent of Americans believe they are paying for more data than they need, regardless of whether they have unlimited (36 percent) or limited data plans (37 percent)

“These results confirm what we already know here at TextNow: Americans are paying too much for data plans, and consumers shouldn’t have to purchase data they won’t use,” said Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow. “At TextNow, our mission is to give consumers affordable options that can be canceled at any time.”

This survey reflects TextNow's commitment to understanding consumer needs and delivering solutions that improve lives. Throughout the year, the company will release additional consumer insights to shed light on new consumer behaviors and values, in a time when purchasing power and needs are shifting.

