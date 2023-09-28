Submit Release
Gordon Brothers Welcomes Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer

Boston, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, welcomed Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Based in Boston, Menard is an integral part of the firm’s leadership and is responsible for the overall management of global financial reporting, planning and analysis, treasury, and tax strategy and compliance.

He has over 25 years’ experience in finance and accounting, growing organizations and leading dispersed teams globally, 15 of which were as a CFO. Menard was most recently the CFO of BlueSnap, a fin-tech company, and was previously the executive vice president and CFO of Cayan LLC, a fin-tech company in the credit card processing space. Before that, he held CFO roles at technology and software companies and has played an essential role in two successful initial public offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Gordon Brothers,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer at Gordon Brothers. “His impressive experience will be critical in helping the firm through our next phase of growth, and his extensive background makes him an ideal partner for our organization.”

“I am equally thrilled to join Gordon Brothers and support the firm’s exciting growth plans,” said Menard. “I look forward to partnering with business leaders globally to help enable strategic initiatives and drive results.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

