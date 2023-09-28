Jim McCaughan, Former Principal Asset Management CEO, Joins Indefi as U.S. Practice Leader

The global asset management strategy consulting firm sees untapped opportunities for U.S. managers in Europe.

PARIS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indefi , a leading strategy advisor for asset managers worldwide, has recently appointed Jim McCaughan as U.S. Practice Leader. Former CEO of Principal Asset Management, McCaughan joins the firm with decades of experience in the global asset management industry.



In his new role, he will guide Indefi’s North American strategy, a key market of focus for the firm's global advisory services.

“Jim’s track record of industry leadership is a tremendous asset to our clients and our team,” said Richard Bruyere, managing partner and co-founder of Indefi. “With a wealth of experience at the helm of some of the industry’s top asset management firms, he will bring unique perspectives to the strategic counsel we provide and fortify our presence in the U.S.”

Before serving as CEO and president of Global Asset Management at Principal Asset Management, McCaughan was CEO of Credit Suisse Asset Management Americas and president and COO of Oppenheimer Capital. He also worked at UBS for more than 20 years, leading various investment teams and subsidiaries before becoming CEO of UBS Asset Management, New York.

“After a long career on the business and investment side of the industry, I am excited to join the team in helping asset managers pursue their growth objectives,” said McCaughan. “The firm has built a strong reputation as a thought leader to its clients. I look forward to deepening Indefi’s relationships within the U.S. asset management community, especially as we see a promising, untapped opportunity in Europe for U.S.-based asset managers.”

McCaughan currently serves as chair of Institutional Investor’s U.S. Institute and chair of the Advisory Board of asset management firm Polen Capital. He was also the co-founder of Inquire UK and Inquire Europe, two non-profit organizations dedicated to quantitative investment research. McCaughan holds degrees of MA and MMath, both from The University of Cambridge.

Indefi’s 80+ consultants provide strategic advice to asset managers and private market general partners, with operations spanning Europe and the U.S.

About Indefi

Indefi is a strategy consulting firm that provides asset managers–from the top 10 largest global firms to boutique and private market specialists–with an actionable roadmap to achieve their growth objectives. Operating across Europe and the U.S., Indefi maintains both a global view and deep local market expertise. The firm’s guidance, grounded in conviction and insight, spans growth strategy, market entry, product development and enhancement, sustainability, and M&A support. For more information, please visit www.indefi.com .

