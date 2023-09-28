State of Texas Selects Conduent to Provide Medicaid Claims Solution on its Cloud-Native Modular Platform

Company will implement an outcomes-driven, one-stop solution to modernize the State’s legacy MMIS system.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions and services company, has been selected by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) for Medicaid Claims processing and support. Under the multi-year contract, the company will provide claims processing and financial services via its innovative Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS). The system will bring HHSC a seamless solution to manage Medicaid fee-for-service, long-term care and other special program claims for five million members in the state.



Conduent will manage the implementation and provide ongoing support to ensure advanced system security and performance. Texas is the third state in the last nine months to select Conduent to provide cloud-based, modular solutions to modernize their legacy Medicaid Management Information Systems.

“We are looking forward to supporting the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s vision with a scalable and flexible solution that meets the current and future needs of millions of Texas residents and the healthcare providers that serve them,” said Mark E. King, President, Conduent Government Solutions.

In addition to supporting claims processing, Conduent provides a range of healthcare solutions including Medicaid enrollment, payments and constituent engagement. The company supports approximately 41 million residents annually across various government health programs and processed 588 million Medicaid claims in 2022. Visit Conduent Government Healthcare Solutions to learn more.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Sharon Lakes, Conduent, +1-469-750-5403, sharon.lakes2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



