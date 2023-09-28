Nanox.AI’s HealthCCSng AI Solution Reveals ~60% of Patients in Study had Previously Undetected Risk of a Cardiovascular Event from Routine Chest CTs

Beilinson Hospital in Israel used Nanox.AI’s HealthCCSng solution to conduct study on routine chest CT scans to assess impact of AI-based coronary artery calcium (CAC) measurements

Nanox.AI’s HealthCCSng solution utilizes medical imaging data from routine chest CT scans to automatically quantify and analyze CAC category

Majority of patients needed to be referred to either specialized preventive cardiology clinics or primary care physicians for further evaluation and treatment

CAC scoring is strongest predictor of future cardiac events, with patients in highest calcium category being over 20 times more likely to suffer a cardiac event

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that HealthCCSng, an AI-powered solution created by Nanox’s deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox.AI, was used in a clinical study evaluating routine CT scans and found that 58% of patients unknowingly had moderate to severe levels of coronary artery calcium (CAC), a proven indicator of future cardiac events. The study was sponsored by Nanox.AI and conducted by the Beilinson Hospital, one of the largest and most renowned multidisciplinary medical institutions in Israel, and utilized Nanox.AI’s HealthCCSng, an FDA-cleared and CE marked tool designed specifically for cardiac health assessment.

Nanox.AI’s HealthCCSng solution utilizes medical imaging data from routine chest CT scans to automatically quantify and analyze CAC category. CAC is the strongest predictor of future cardiac events, with patients in the highest category being over 20 times more likely to suffer a cardiac event. Many studies show a clear correlation between coronary artery calcium detected and severity of disease.

“The patients in this study received routine CT scans that had nothing to do with a cardiac concern. Nanox’s AI technology can enable physicians to route these unsuspecting individuals with high CAC levels to the appropriate care pathways and treatment,” said Professor Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center at Beilinson Hospital, who lead the study with Prof. Ashraf Hamdan, director of the Cardiovascular Imaging unit. “While the study’s findings were staggering, we are encouraged by the important role AI can play in early risk identification and prevention of cardiac events.”

In the study, Nanox.Al’s HealthCCSng software was employed to assess Coronary Artery Calcification (CAC) levels from non-gated, non-contrast chest CT scans. The software’s categorizations were subjected to qualitative evaluation by two radiologists who reviewed each case. Patient categorization included low (CAC 0-99), moderate (CAC 100-399), and severe (CAC > 400), with exclusions applied to individuals with certain medical histories or artifacts.

“We have integrated Nanox.AI’s HealthCCS solution within our HMO-owned (Clalit) teaching hospital, and the outcomes have been highly promising in terms of detecting previously undiagnosed patients with elevated calcium levels from routine chest CT scans. Even within our health-conscious population, we were able to identify a significant number of individuals with hidden cardiovascular disease and guide them onto the appropriate care trajectory,” emphasized Prof. Ashraf Hamdan, Head of Cardiovascular Imaging at Beilinson Hospital and chief investigator.

Among the 326 eligible patients who participated in the study from January to July 2023, 101 out of 326 (31%) exhibited severe CAC, 88 (27%) had moderate CAC, and 137 (42%) showed low CAC. Patients with severe CAC levels were referred to specialized preventive cardiology clinics for in-depth evaluation and treatment. Those categorized with low and moderate CAC were directed to primary care physicians for further assessment and medical optimization.

“HealthCCSng’s ability to detect hidden cardiovascular risks from routine CT scans offers a significant stride toward preventive cardiac care,” said Dr. Orit Wimpfheimer, Chief Medical Officer of Nanox.AI. “Given the global prominence of cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of mortality and the fact that nearly half of patients realize their condition only after an initial heart attack, leveraging such technologies for general population screening and early detection is absolutely imperative.”

Typically, CAC scoring may be attained on a cardiac-gated scan which subjects patients to additional cost and radiation exposure and is typically not covered by insurance companies. HealthCCSng supports clinicians in diagnosing patients with cardiovascular disease who were previously undetected, while stratifying such patients so that they can obtain the appropriate preventative cardiac care and treatment. As a result, patients can be placed on relevant care pathways to prevent or mitigate the chance of a future incident by detecting early signs of disease and estimating the likelihood of future cardiovascular events.

Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world, helping clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that might otherwise go unnoticed. These incidental or “hidden” findings can potentially initiate further medical assessment to determine whether patients may need additional preventive care. Beyond HealthCCSng, Nanox.AI’s portfolio includes an FDA-cleared imaging solution in bone health (HealthOST) and one in development for fatty liver disease (HealthFLD), which also use routine medical CT imaging to help physicians identify early signs of diseases, such as osteoporosis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This enables further work-up and possible treatment, helping prevent potentially major, life-changing health events.

About Nanox

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Nasdaq: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. The vision of Nanox is to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical imaging technologies based on X-ray, by improving access to imaging, reducing imaging costs and enhancing imaging efficiency, which Nanox believes is key to increasing early prevention and treatment, improving health outcomes, and, ultimately, saving lives. Nanox is developing a holistic imaging solution, which includes the Nanox System, comprised of Nanox.ARC using its novel MEMs X-ray source technology and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software, integrated with AI solutions and teleradiology services. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.



About Nanox.AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from routine medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the recent acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; and (x) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Nanox Media Contact:

Rachael Roselli

ICR Westwicke

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com