Sensus Healthcare Sells Superficial Radiotherapy System to Cape Cod Hospital

Continues SRT-100+™ customer expansion to hospital oncology departments for the outpatient treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers

BOCA RATON, Fla. , Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the shipment of an SRT-100+™ System to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts, the second SRT-100+ System sold to a hospital in Massachusetts. This sale represents the Company’s ongoing success in the U.S. Northeast region as treating skin cancer with Sensus SRT technology continues to draw interest from community hospital oncology departments.

Jeffrey Martin, M.D., a radiation oncologist at Cape Cod Hospital, said, “Non-melanoma skin cancers affect many patients we serve. For those who may not be candidates for surgery, or prefer a non-invasive alternative, radiation therapy is an effective treatment option. This is particularly relevant for our population on the Cape as many elderly residents who lived active lives with significant sun exposure are at increased risk for skin cancer. Superficial radiotherapy offers an advantage with its ease of setup and positioning, while allowing for the treatment of smaller fields than other forms of radiotherapy.”

Commenting on the sale, Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, said, “More and more hospitals around the country are inquiring about SRT as they consider making non- invasive skin cancer treatments available in their communities. It is becoming increasingly commonplace for hospitals to treat a larger population suffering with cancer on an outpatient basis, and our SRT systems offer an ideal non-surgical, painless and cosmetically appealing option while also helping hospitals to improve resource utilization.”

Sensus will be demonstrating its superficial radiotherapy products at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting October 1-4 in San Diego. ASTRO 2023 participants are invited to visit Sensus Healthcare at Booth 2553 in the San Diego Convention Center to witness live product demonstrations and interact with the company's knowledgeable representatives. To schedule an appointment or for more information about Sensus Healthcare's participation, please contact Sensus Healthcare by visiting www.sensushealthcare.com.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com

