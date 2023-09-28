Submit Release
Cell-Easy is pleased to welcome Mrs. Gisele Deblandre, formerly CSO at MaSTherCell, as Chief Scientific Officer

TOULOUSE, France, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell-Easy, a specialized contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in cell therapy, proudly announces the appointment of Mrs. Gisele Deblandre as the Chief Scientific Officer.

Over the years, Cell-Easy has recognized the challenges faced by biotechs in bridging the gap between early-stage projects and clinical development. While leading CDMOs emphasize their capacities, Cell-Easy identified that biotechs were seeking capabilities. As such, biotechs need a CDMO that understands their scientific vision and possesses the skills and resources to efficiently scale up processes while considering costs and timelines.

To meet this demand, Cell-Easy made substantial investments in internalizing analytical resources and assembling a top-tier scientific team. With extensive expertise in developing manufacturing processes and analytical methods for cell-based therapies, Gisele Deblandre will play a pivotal role in advancing Cell-Easy's scientific initiatives and accelerating client projects.

Gisele Deblandre Photo

Gisele Deblandre brings a distinctive background in GMP-grade cell-based product development within the field of immuno-oncology, encompassing various cell types, including iPSCs. She played a vital role in MaSTherCell's growth, transforming it from a startup into a renowned CDMO. Previously, she served as CSO at CELLBOX and held the position of Head of Science and Technology at CATALENT Cell Therapy. She holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Cell Biology from the University of Brussels in Belgium.

Guillaume Costecalde, Co-Founder and President of Cell-Easy, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to have Mrs. Gisele Deblandre on board as part of our leadership team. Cell-Easy's goal is to become the top choice as a CDMO partner for biotech and pharma firms seeking a streamlined transition from proof of concept to clinical success. Our firm focus on scientific excellence in cell development and GMP production is essential for achieving a swift transition to 'first in human' trials while maintaining cost-efficiency and adherence to timelines. Gisele's expertise in immuno-oncology further strengthens our commitment to delivering on this promise to all our partners."

Gisele Deblandre shared, "I'm enthusiastic about joining Cell-Easy, as our shared vision extends beyond mere service provision; we aim to be genuine partners to early-stage biotechs and larger companies that need to scale their production. My focus is on enhancing Cell-Easy's service portfolio and reinforcing our customer-centric approach. Offering scientific guidance to biotechs, efficiently scaling their processes while respecting their timelines, budgets, and procedures undoubtedly paves the way for mutual success."

This appointment marks a significant milestone for Cell-Easy, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in cell-based therapies. The company eagerly anticipates continued collaboration and achievements in the future.

About Cell-Easy

Cell-Easy is a rapidly growing Contract Development and Manufacturing Services organization (CDMO) with a dedicated focus on Advanced Cell Therapies. Established in 2017, Cell-Easy's commitment extends beyond development and manufacturing; it also places a strong emphasis on regulatory and analytical aspects.

Cell-Easy offers a comprehensive suite of services, including process development, process scale-up, cGMP manufacturing, and analytical support for immune cells (engineered CAR, -T cells, -NK cells, and non-engineered cells), as well as adult stem cells (MSCs, iPSCs, and Exosomes). Cell-Easy has achieved significant milestones, such as advancing programs to Phase 2 and partnering with top 30 international pharmaceutical companies, while also transitioning processes from autologous to allogenic. With tailored CDMO solutions, Cell-Easy is dedicated to efficiently bridging the gap between R&D projects and clinical development, saving both time and costs.

Explore our full range of services at www.cell-easy.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f704e14-1f84-41f5-9b5b-fde2831334c0


For further inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us at info@cell-easy.com

Gisele Deblandre, Cell-Easy's Chief Scientific Officer

We're thrilled to welcome Gisele Deblandre as our new Chief Scientific Officer!

