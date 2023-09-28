BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of TerraZero Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group , is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously-announced amalgamation between TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) and a subsidiary of the Company (the “Transaction”), which resulted in BIGG acquiring all of the outstanding common shares and preferred shares of TerraZero (not including those TerraZero shares already held by the Company). For more information regarding the Transaction, please see the Company’s news releases dated August 25, 2023 and September 21, 2023.



“In joining BIGG, we are better positioning our products and services to utilize technologies around digital assets, just as much as we’re connecting BIGG’s portfolio to opportunities within our Intraverse ecosystem, and its ultimate user base. We see this as a very strategic move for the future of the web3-facing facets of our business, and beyond,” commented Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Dan Reitzik was appointed as a non-voting observer to the board of directors of the Company and will hold such position until September 28, 2024.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), and TerraZero ( terrazero.com ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

