Infinera Provides Allo Technology ICE-X and XTM Solutions for Nationwide Network in Malaysia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that its ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables and XTM Series are being used by Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to boost Allo’s nationwide optical network and expand services across Malaysia. The unique capabilities of ICE-X, including integrated intelligence and industry-leading performance, provide Allo with a cost-effective and operationally seamless method of significantly increasing network capacity while enabling the delivery of new enhanced services to Allo’s customers.

The selection of Infinera’s solutions is based on the superior point-to-point performance during a recent field trial where Infinera’s suite of ICE-X intelligent pluggables was hosted in Infinera’s XTM Series packet optical networking platform across Allo’s network spanning 1,228 kilometers from the Thailand border to Malaysia. The demonstration delivered both high transmission performance and efficient traffic aggregation, while also significantly expanding overall network capacity. Infinera’s solutions enable Allo to expand its services across Malaysia to bring broadband connectivity to the entire country, extending broadband services to parts of the country where services are not currently available.

Planned network deployments include point-to-multipoint network architectures utilizing the wide range of deployment options of Infinera’s ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables and the XTM platform. The inclusion of point-to-multipoint architectures brings further network economics benefits with reduced network capital expenditure and reduced network operating expenditure through lower space and power requirements and dramatic network simplification.

The deployment of Infinera's ICE-X coherent pluggables technology is an important milestone for Allo, making it the first operator in the region to do so. The Allo Carrier Network System (ACNS) is the optical backbone for Malaysia, providing direct connectivity with broad coverage spanning the peninsula. Allo remains focused on its ACNS to identify innovative ways to enhance and maximize its network assets to offer customers cost-efficient, high-capacity next-generation services that are competitive and scalable.

“Infinera’s ICE-X suite of coherent pluggables is redefining network scalability, flexibility, and economics for bandwidth applications for single- and dual-fiber networks. For network operators like Allo, Infinera’s latest solutions are game changing, enabling them to leverage existing network assets to extend bandwidth services seamlessly and efficiently,” said Ryan Perera, Senior Vice President, APAC Sales at Infinera. “This increases the value of their network infrastructure while positioning them for future growth.”

About Allo Technology

Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo) is a telecommunication service provider. Allo plays an essential role as an enabler to the advancement of technology and connectivity services in Malaysia by providing the infrastructure needed, including data centres connectivity, implementing extensive cellular tower fiberisation and cross-border connectivity to neighbouring countries.

Being the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, we aim to expand Malaysia’s digital transformation journey with our offerings tailored for homes, SMEs, enterprises, and carriers with our Open-Access full-fibre infrastructure. This is in line with the government’s National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative to improve broadband quality and coverage, reduce broadband price, and expand fibre networks in Malaysia. We take pride in providing reliable services to our partners where mutual benefits will be gained for the successful deployment to the end users. Allo is Malaysia’s licensed Network Facilities Provider (NFP), Network Services Provider (NSP), and Application Services Provider (ASP). For more information, please visit allo.my.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

