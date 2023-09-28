Cobo and Alibaba Cloud Team Up to Bring Enterprise-Grade Wallet Infrastructure to Web3 Organizations and Teams, Including Startups

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobo, a leader in digital asset solutions, has collaborated with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to bring enterprise-grade wallet infrastructure to Web3 organizations in the international market. This collaboration merges Cobo’s deep expertise in digital asset solutions with Alibaba Cloud's scalable, robust and secure cloud computing and intelligent tools.



The collaboration introduces a Wallet-as-a-Service solution for developers and organizations, enabling easy integration of advanced wallet technology into applications through APIs and SDKs. Both Cobo's custodial wallet and multi-party computation (MPC) custody tech will be available. The aim of the collaboration is to support developers and organizations with secure and scalable digital asset tools.

“We’re excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud on our mission to make digital assets safe and easy for everyone. This collaboration marks a significant step towards setting new standards in security, performance, and accessibility of the digital wallet infrastructure for web3. As we join forces, we're not only empowering users and organizations, but also paving the way for widespread adoption across the world,” said Dr. Changhao Jiang, co-founder and CTO of Cobo.

About Cobo

Cobo is a globally trusted leader in digital asset custody solutions. As the world’s first omni-custody platform, Cobo offers the complete spectrum of solutions from custodial to non-custodial services including MPC and smart contract-based custody, as well as wallet-as-a-service, a DeFi management platform (Argus), and an off-exchange settlement network (SuperLoop). Trusted by over 500 institutions with billions in assets under custody, Cobo inspires confidence in digital asset ownership by enabling safe and efficient management of digital assets and interactions with Web 3.0. Cobo is SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2-compliance-certified and licensed in 5 jurisdictions.

