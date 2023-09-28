IAM continuously carries out tree pruning work in parks and gardens to ensure public safety

MACAU, September 28 - To maintain the environment in parks and ensure public safety, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will launch tree pruning work in the parks and gardens in various districts in mid-October. The pruning work involves nine parks and gardens in the districts of Macao and Taipa. The public are advised to pay attention and follow the on-site instructions during the work period to avoid the occurrence of accidents.

Workers will prune and cut trees with overly dense branches and defected structure in order. Diseased, withered and structurally torn branches, etc. will also be removed to reduce the weight and wind exposure area of the tree crowns, so as to lower the chance of collapse in heavy rainstorms. It is expected that a total of 242 trees have to be pruned, including 16 trees in Flora Park, 7 trees in Reservatório Park, 28 trees in Luís de Camões Park, 49 trees in Marginal da Areia Preta Park, 12 trees in Montanha Russa Park, 51 trees in Dr. Carlos d' Assumpção Park, 33 trees in Mong Há Hill Municipal Park and 46 trees in Avenida da Praia, Taipa and Taipa Municipal Garden.

IAM reminds the public to follow the on-site instructions during the construction period, pay attention to the temporary enclosure arrangements and stay away from the work areas to avoid the occurrence of accidents. As the branches are at risk of being broken due to external forces like wind and rain, the public should avoid entering wooded areas or staying under trees during rainstorms and a few days afterwards. If the public notice any abnormalities in trees, they can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 or provide their information through “IAM Connect” https://app.iam.gov.mo/iamconnect.