Stack Capital Holding Hopper Announces Strategic Partnerships With Hotelbeds & WebBeds

Hopper customers and its B2B partners gain access to 700,000+ hotel properties worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (TSX:STCK and STCK.WT) is pleased to announce that Hopper, Inc. (“Hopper”), an existing portfolio holding, has entered into strategic partnerships with Hotelbeds, a global leader in the TravelTech space, and WebBeds, a global marketplace which provides powerful distribution solutions that make the buying and selling of travel products easier.



As the third largest online travel agency in the United States, with 100+ million app downloads, these new partnerships allow Hopper to ‘super-charge’ its efforts to build the best-in-class global hotel supply network, benefitting both its app users along with the impressive list of Hopper Cloud partners and their respective clients.







“Impressive partnership announcements, which combine to significantly expand Hopper’s inventory of hotel properties worldwide,” said Jeff Parks, CEO of Stack Capital. “Hopper customers, whether direct via the app or through any of Hopper’s B2B partners, will benefit from better selection and booking options.”

To access a copy of the Hopper announcement please click here.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.



About Hopper

Hopper is the world's fastest-growing mobile-first travel marketplace, focused on helping customers save money and travel better. The Hopper app has over 100 million downloads and continues to capture market share around the world. By leveraging massive amounts of data and machine learning, the company has developed several unique fintech solutions that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Through its B2B initiative, Hopper Cloud, the company is syndicating its travel fintech products and inventory, providing companies that aspire to sell travel a differentiated consumer experience and offering. Hopper has increased its revenue 2.5X year-over-year and now sells over $7 billion in travel and travel fintech annually. To find out more about Hopper, visit Hopper.com.



About Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds are global leaders in the TravelTech space, connecting and empowering businesses by facilitating bridges in the ever-changing and expanding travel ecosystem. Our cloud-based technology platforms offer fast and simple access to a global network of travel products, from accommodation to ancillaries and payments, while rich data and intelligence helps to generate demand. By operating exclusively in the B2B arena, we are uniquely placed to drive growth for our partners without competing for the end customer. Our teams of 3000+ experts on the ground provide local expertise and support to boost trading even further, even in the most hard-to-reach spaces. Our unique blend of technology, data and passionate people serve as a catalyst for B2B travel players aiming to unlock their full potential.

About WebBeds

Launched in 2013, WebBeds is a travel brand of Webjet Limited (ASX: WEB), and a global marketplace for the travel trade, providing powerful distribution solutions that make selling and buying travel products easier. It sources accommodation and destination services from travel suppliers, aggregates, and merchandises that content in the WebBeds platform, then distributes it to its global network of travel trade buyers, who sell to the traveling public.

Hotels and other suppliers - global and regional hotel chains, independent hotels, apartments, resorts, attractions, transfer, and sightseeing companies and more - can sell their products to a global network of online and offline travel buyers through robust solutions that provide greater inventory control to simplify distribution, and leverage WebBeds enhanced analytics to inform inventory optimisation choices – saving costs and increasing revenue.

Travel buyers - online travel agencies, retail travel agents, corporate travel managers, tour operators, wholesalers, tourism boards, super apps, DMC’s, group providers, airlines and more - can integrate the hundreds of thousands of hotels and ground services in the WebBeds marketplace through simple and seamless API connectivity, or they can search, shop and book online through one of WebBeds trade only booking sites.

WebBeds operates globally through four geographic regions – Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East and Africa) and Americas - with over 1,500 travel professionals working in 120 cities across 50 countries worldwide. WebBeds also operates specialist brands JacTravel DMC and UHl. JacTravel DMC provides tailormade travel arrangements for offline FIT and groups traveling to the UK, Ireland, and key mainland European destinations to the international travel trade. UHI is a genuine pioneer, providing online pilgrimage travel services to travel agencies worldwide.

