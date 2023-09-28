Draganfly Announces Participation in the LD Micro Main Event XVI and Company Receives Minimum Bid Notification

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California from October 3 to 5, 2023.



More than 200 attendees are expected to attend the 16th annual LD Micro Main Event, comprising industry professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities for growth and collaboration. This platform enables participating companies to present their innovative offerings and connect with like-minded individuals to explore potential avenues for expansion.

Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell will present on October 3rd, 1 pm PST.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://me23.sequireevents.com/

The Company also announces that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares for the 30 consecutive business day period between August 10, 2023, through September 21, 2023, the Company did not meet the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The letter also indicated that the Company will be provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 20, 2024 (the “Compliance Period”), in which to regain compliance pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). In order to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, the Company’s common shares must maintain a minimum closing bid price of US$1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during the Compliance Period.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the Compliance Period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for the market value of its publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, the Company may be granted an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance. However, if it appears to Nasdaq that the Company will be unable to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is not otherwise eligible for the additional cure period, the Company may face delisting.

The letter has no immediate impact on the Company’s business operations or listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as on the CSE.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at: www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

Forward-Looking Statements

