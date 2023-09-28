Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Growing at 6.8% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 8.4 Billion By 2032, Exclusive Report

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market 2023-2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment industry generated $4.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $8.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increase in prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy

Initiatives by government organizations

Increase in the demand for drugs for the SMA

An increase in the prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy, a rise in pipeline drugs, key strategies adopted by key players, and an increase in awareness regarding the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy drives the spinal muscular atrophy treatment market growth.

Request Sample of the Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107628

Market Segmentation:

Type of Treatment:

Gene Therapy: This includes treatments like Zolgensma, a one-time gene replacement therapy.

Disease-Modifying Therapies: These are ongoing treatments that aim to slow down or halt the progression of SMA, including Spinraza (nusinersen) and Evrysdi (risdiplam).

Supportive Care: This segment may include treatments and therapies that help manage symptoms and provide supportive care to SMA patients.

Patient Age Group:

Infantile-Onset SMA: SMA patients diagnosed in infancy, often requiring more intensive treatments.

Late-Onset SMA: SMA patients diagnosed later in childhood or adulthood, who may have different treatment needs.

SMA Type:

SMA Type 1: The most severe form of SMA, often diagnosed in infancy.

SMA Type 2: A less severe form, typically diagnosed in early childhood.

SMA Type 3: Diagnosed in adolescence or adulthood and is milder compared to Type 1 and 2.

Distribution Channel:

Hospitals and Clinics: Where most SMA patients receive treatment and care.

Specialty Pharmacies: For the distribution of medications and therapies.

Online Pharmacies: For prescription refills and home delivery of medications.

Geographic Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East And Africa)

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/107628

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, availability of approved spinal muscular atrophy drugs and high healthcare expenditures. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in awareness of spinal muscular atrophy, and a rise in number of people affected with spinal muscular atrophy.

Leading Market Players:

Biogen

Cytokinetics

Hanugen Theraputics

NMD Phrama A/S

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation

Beijing Jinlan Gene Technology Co., Ltd.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107628

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.