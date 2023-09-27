Conversations on Cancer presents “Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer”, Online, 15:30 - 17:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 19/10/2023 to 19/10/2023

European Medicines Agency (EMA) in conjunction with FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE) presents a Conversations on Cancer public panel discussion October 19, 2023 addressing the experience of living with metastatic breast cancer.

Approximately 10-30% of breast cancer patients in the world are living with advanced stage or metastatic disease. With improvements in treatments and more options for therapies, many of these patients are living for years with their cancer. Cancer survivorship has become an issue of growing importance since the Institute of Medicine reported this to be an important public health issue in 2006, and it has continued to be highlighted through the more recent launch of the Cancer Moonshot and the EU beating cancer plan in EU. Though many patients living with advanced breast cancer experience some of the same stressors and long-term impacts of therapies that affect all cancer survivors, they are not routinely included in cancer survivorship programs and research.

The panel will feature speakers with a range of perspectives on breast cancer and EMA is pleased to join this international collaboration with our colleagues at the FDA with the hope of highlighting the day-to-day, year-to-year experience of patients living with metastatic breast cancer.

Some of the themes we plan to discuss include:

How people find care for advanced stage breast cancer? What are the barriers to finding new treatments?

What are some of the long-term effects of cancer therapies and how have they impacted patients’ choices for care?

Are there mental health issues that particularly need to be addressed for patients with advanced breast cancer such as stress, difficulty sleeping, job loss?

How can clinical researchers and regulators better address the key issues we have highlighted for patients living with metastatic breast cancer?

Through this collaboration with the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, we also hope to learn from any common threads and/or distinctions amongst patients and providers in U.S. and Europe.