Việt Nam central part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy: Canadian official

VIETNAM, September 28 -

OTTAWA — Việt Nam is a central part of the 2.3-billion-CAD (US$1.7 billion) Indo-Pacific Strategy that Canada has been implementing, Canadian Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Cindy Termorshuizen has said.

This is part of Canada’s efforts to ensure that the country will be a dynamic and active partner in the region, especially for Vietnam, Cindy Termorshuizen told a recent ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa to mark Việt Nam's 78th National Day (September 2), and the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 21, 1973-2023).

She assessed that strong growth in economic cooperation between Canada and Việt Nam is largely thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the two countries must continue developing their relationship, opening up many opportunities in different fields.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Vinh Quang recalled the country’s development achievements in the fields of politics, diplomacy and economy.

He affirmed that ViejetNam remains one of the favourite destinations for foreign investors and tourists.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Ottawa, Senator Victor Oh, Chairman of the Canada-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, said he was extremely impressed with Việt Nam's vibrant development through the information provided by the Vietnamese Ambassador as well as what he witnessed during his recent visit to HCM City.

Việt Nam will develop even more rapidly and strongly, and even be able to become a booming economy in ASEAN, he said, adding that in his role, he will actively promote economic and trade relations based on educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. — VNS