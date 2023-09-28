Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,837 in the last 365 days.

Chiz calls for stronger ties between Filipino, Chinese businesses to boost economic cooperation

PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release
September 28, 2023

CHIZ CALLS FOR STRONGER TIES BETWEEN FILIPINO, CHINESE BUSINESSES TO BOOST ECONOMIC COOPERATION

Sen. Chiz Escudero has called on Filipino and Chinese businessmen to work together to enhance economic cooperation between the Philippines and China and transcend political differences of the two countries.

In his keynote address at the Philippine Investors' Roadshow held at the St. Regis Hotel in Beijing on Sept. 27, Escudero stressed the need for business leaders to set aside political issues hounding Manila and Beijing and instead focus on trade, which he said was a vital aspect of the Philippine-Sino bilateral ties.

"Today, we find ourselves in a unique situation, as our nations currently have territorial differences," the senator said.

"At this forum, we have an opportunity to transcend political differences and focus on the economic potential that exists between our two nations. It is crucial to recognize that economic cooperation can play a vital role in bridging gaps and moving toward a more harmonious future," Escudero said.

While the Philippines and China are currently dealing with territorial issues involving the West Philippine Sea, he told the business community, both countries have to further strengthen their trade and investment relations.

"While this issue has its complexities and challenges, I firmly believe that dialogue and cooperation are essential to finding a common ground and fostering mutually beneficial relations," Escudero pointed out. "By choosing economic collaboration, we demonstrate a commitment to resolving differences and disputes peacefully through diplomacy."

According to the Bicolano senator, as the two nations engage in constructive dialogue, the groundwork is paved for resolving territorial differences "in a manner that benefits our nations and encourages a spirit of peaceful coexistence."

The Philippine Investors' Roadshow in Beijing was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Embassy in China, together with the Office of the Special Envoys of the President to China Maynard Ngu and Benito Techico.

The two-day event was a follow-up to the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to China earlier this year.

China has been the Philippines' largest trading partner for six consecutive years.

You just read:

Chiz calls for stronger ties between Filipino, Chinese businesses to boost economic cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more