TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) announces that, pursuant to directors’ resolutions, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding share capital (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of every ten (10) old Common Shares into one (1) new Common Share (the “Share Consolidation”), effective October 3, 2023 (the “Record Date”).



As a result of the Share Consolidation, the issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 11,556,246. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. All fractions of Common Shares will be rounded down to the next lowest whole number. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company’s outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted upon the Share Consolidation.

New ISIN: CA87320M2004

New CUSIP: 87320M200

The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange when markets open on October 2, 2023.

Shareholders of record as at the Record Date will receive a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of their Common Shares as soon as practicable following the Record Date.

The Company believes that the Consolidation will make the Company more attractive to financing opportunities, and will allow for the restructuring and settlement of certain existing liabilities. Completion of the Consolidation remains subject to completion of appropriate regulatory filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Michael Saxon”

Michael Saxon, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.



About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® is a vertically integrated consumer product and distribution company, generating more than CAD $90 million in overall gross revenue annually. TAAT® is strategically expanding its product categories including tobacco and reduced-risk alternatives, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. TAAT® has facilities to include a processing plant in Nevada as well as a distribution centre in Canton, Ohio, leveraging existing retail shelf space and pipelines into national wholesale channels.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "could", "will", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations including negative variations thereof of such words and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, occur or be taken or achieved. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the expected development and operations of the Company and statements concerning the timing of the Share Consolidation which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information included herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms