OTC Markets Group Welcomes Telenor ASA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Telenor ASA (Oslo Bors: TEL; OTCQX: TELNF; TELNY), a holding company that provides fixed and mobile communication networks through its subsidiaries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Telenor ASA upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Telenor ASA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TELNF” and “TELNY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased that Telenor’s ADRs and ordinary shares will now trade on the top tier of the U.S. over-the-counter marketplaces. This will ensure improved visibility for Telenor in the overseas market and the best possible standards, accessibility and liquidity for U.S.-based investors that prefer to trade Telenor stock as USD-quoted securities during U.S. trading hours. We believe our continued dedication to deliver a combination of profitable growth and dividends will be attractive to U.S. investors,” Tone H. Bachke, Chief Financial Officer of Telenor says.

JP Morgan acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Telenor ASA provides fixed and mobile (analog and digital) communication networks and also develops, sells and distributes communication, entertainment and information services in the Norwegian private and business markets. The Company has mobile operations in Europe and Southeast Asia.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

