The Employee Journey Starts with Plum: Learn More at the Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO: Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum WHAT: Will bring its talent intelligence insights to this year’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition. WHEN: The conference will take place Tuesday, October 10 – Friday, October 13, 2023. WHERE: Mandalay Bay 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nev. Plum will exhibit in Booth No. 2109. DETAILS:

The employee journey might start with the talent acquisition process, but helping hires understand their true potential doesn’t stop there. From team optimization to internal mobility and beyond, Plum helps companies boost employee engagement, reduce turnover and promote job fit – helping connect talent acquisition and talent management success.



Exhibiting at this year’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Plum will be on-site to discuss how its award-winning solutions empower organizations and accurately predict success through proven science and unmatched scalability. The Plum team will also host “The Recruitment Flex” podcast from its booth, giving recruiting and HR professionals the opportunity to tell their talent intelligence stories. Those keen to share their experiences on “The Recruitment Flex” can message the company on LinkedIn to schedule a time.

In addition, Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor will speak at the conference’s first-ever Innovation Summit. MacGregor will participate in a panel discussion titled “Unleashing the Future of Work: Insights from Early-Stage Investors and Tech Founders in HR Tech and Work Tech” on Monday, October 9 at 10:25 a.m. PT. The session will explore the intricacies of early stage investing and the dynamic HR tech landscape.

Conference attendees interested in learning about Plum are encouraged to visit company representatives in Booth No. 2109 during expo hours. Information about the HR Technology Conference and the Innovation Summit are available at https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. With a universal design, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. Featuring unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Plum kate@devonpr.com