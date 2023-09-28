River Avenue Digital (RAD) Acquires Bash Growth Strategies, Expanding Its Creative Arsenal and Service Offerings
The expansion that comes with this acquisition opens up new markets and opportunities to continue to help entrepreneurs transform their businesses into enduring success stories.”PROSPECT PARK, PA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River Avenue Digital (RAD), a growing digital marketing agency is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Bash Growth Strategies, a web design and digital marketing agency start-up based in Tampa Bay, Florida.
— Josh Irons, CEO, River Avenue Digital
This strategic merger marks a significant milestone for both companies and sets the stage for an exciting partnership that promises to serve an increasingly impressive book of business.
Josh Irons, Founder and CEO of River Avenue Digital, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying,
"Combining the talents of these two teams, each with its unique strengths and expertise, will lead to a synergy of creativity, innovation, and amplification of already impressive talent. The expansion that comes with this acquisition opens up new markets and opportunities to continue to help entrepreneurs transform their businesses into enduring success stories."
River Avenue Digital, has earned its place as a dynamic digital marketing agency with a commitment to guiding businesses through the complexities of the digital marketing landscape. A key component of RAD’s creative team has been in their ability to learn quickly, adapt and evolve aspects of digital advertising that depend on success in online marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, web design, digital strategy and advanced data analytics and reporting tools. The River Avenue Digital team also incorporates elements of the StoryBrand framework into their methodology, helping clients to clarify their brand message and craft compelling narratives that resonate with their audiences.
Following the merger, Joe Ashby, Owner of Bash Growth Strategies, remarked,
"Demand for digital marketing in the Greater Tampa Bay area is exploding right now – from start-ups to more mature businesses. This is an amazing opportunity to join former colleague and longtime friend, Josh Irons in a new chapter of growth. What truly sets RAD apart is their commitment to grow with entrepreneurs. River Avenue Digital truly acts as partners, offering guidance and support throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Their work speaks for itself in everything from crafting a compelling brand narrative to creating a user-friendly website, or building and implementing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy."
This strategic acquisition enhances RAD's digital marketing bandwidth and represents not only a true convergence of talents but also the expansion of a new RAD creative office in Clearwater, FL, opening up new avenues to tap into emerging markets, allowing for continued growth.
River Avenue Digital will remain headquartered in Delaware County, PA and is committed to continue offering Fractional CMO services to clients on a national scale, while leveraging their strategic partnership with Content Warehouse, a video production studio based in King of Prussia, PA.
River Avenue Digital (RAD) is a dynamic and results-driven, full-service digital marketing agency with a core expertise in Fractional CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) services. With decades of experience, our team of experts excels in crafting and deploying strategic digital marketing solutions. Our commitment to clients is based on data-driven solutions that encompass Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Digital Advertising. With a relentless drive to unlock growth potential and maximize ROI, we empower businesses to thrive in this ever-evolving digital landscape, bringing their brand stories to new and diverse audiences.
Bash Growth Strategies is a Tampa Bay-based, veteran owned web design and digital marketing company with extensive experience in strategic digital marketing, relying on a team of developers, SEO specialists, Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) experts, and UX/UI professionals that increase the conversion rates that build value and drive success.
