Superabsorbent Polymer Market to Exceed USD 16.3 billion by 2031, Registering a 5.9% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Growing adoption in agriculture, personal hygiene, and healthcare sectors drives the superabsorbent polymer market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The superabsorbent polymer market was estimated to have acquired US$ 9.8 billion in 2022 . It is anticipated to register a 5.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 16.3 billion.



The market is ripe for eco-conscious formulations. Bio-based and biodegradable SAPs are gaining traction. These green alternatives cater to environmentally-aware consumers and meet stringent regulations. Market players can lead the eco-revolution by investing in sustainable SAP production.

In an era of water scarcity, SAPs have a role to play beyond diapers. These polymers can be employed in agriculture for soil moisture retention and in arid regions for water conservation. Market players can explore partnerships with agricultural sectors and governments to address water scarcity concerns.

SAPs have immense potential in the healthcare sector. They can be used in wound dressings, medical hygiene products, and even drug delivery systems. Market players can collaborate with healthcare institutions and researchers to develop innovative healthcare solutions.

Outdoor enthusiasts are always on the lookout for lightweight, moisture-absorbing gear. SAPs can be used in sports apparel, hiking equipment, and camping gear to enhance comfort. Exploring partnerships with sports brands opens up a niche market. SAPs can improve the efficiency of fuel cells in electric vehicles by regulating humidity levels. As the electric vehicle market grows, market players can tap into this unique application.

In the construction industry, SAPs can be used in concrete to enhance moisture resistance and reduce cracking. Market players can work closely with construction companies to develop SAP-infused building materials. Emerging economies in Asia, Africa, and South America present untapped markets. SAPs are integral to agriculture, and these regions are experiencing a surge in agricultural activities. Market players can expand their presence and cater to the growing demand for SAPs.

Every industry has unique needs. Market players can specialize in producing customized SAPs tailored to specific applications, such as oil spill cleanup, gardening, or pet care products. Embracing data analytics can offer a competitive edge. Market players can utilize data to anticipate demand, optimize production, and streamline supply chain operations.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Sodium polyacrylate stands as the dominating raw material in the superabsorbent polymer market, renowned for its exceptional absorbent properties.

Diapers dominate the superabsorbent polymer market, ensuring dryness and comfort in personal hygiene products for infants and adults.

Asia Pacific dominates the superabsorbent polymer market, driven by robust demand in agriculture, hygiene, and expanding industrial sectors.



Market Trends for Superabsorbent Polymers

Superabsorbent polymers find new roles in wound care, tissue engineering, and drug delivery within the biomedical sector.

SAPs are used in food packaging to extend shelf life, reducing food wastage and enhancing sustainability.

Increased focus on flood prevention and control leads to the use of SAPs in flood barriers and disaster management.

Continuous improvement in the absorption capacity of SAPs for enhanced efficiency in diapers and sanitary products.

SAPs are being employed in precision agriculture for improved water retention and crop management.



Market for Superabsorbent Polymers: Regional Outlook

North America boasts a mature superabsorbent polymer market, primarily driven by robust demand in the healthcare and hygiene sectors. Innovations in diaper technology and increased awareness of adult incontinence products fuel growth. Sustainability concerns drive the adoption of eco-friendly superabsorbent polymers.

In Europe, eco-consciousness is a driving force. The region focuses on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints, fostering the adoption of biodegradable superabsorbent polymers.

Rising environmental regulations encourage manufacturers to develop eco-friendly alternatives. Medical advancements and the aging population drive the demand for SAPs in healthcare applications.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing remarkable growth due to its expanding agriculture and disposable hygiene industries. Countries like China and India are witnessing increased agricultural activities and rising disposable income levels, propelling the demand for superabsorbent polymers in crop cultivation and personal care products.

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Key Players



The superabsorbent polymer market features intense competition among key players focused on innovation, sustainability, and cost-effective production to meet the growing demand in various industries effectively. The following companies are well-known participants in the global superabsorbent polymer market:

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

KAO Corporation

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd

SNF Holding Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Acuro Organics Ltd

Zappa-Stewart



Product Portfolio

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market Segmentation



Raw Material

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Polysaccharides

Others

Application

Hygienic Applications Diapers Adult Diapers Sanitary Products Others

Non-Hygienic Applications Packaging Medical & Healthcare Agriculture Construction

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



