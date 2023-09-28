The President of Turkmenistan received the leaders «CARPI Tech»company

28/09/2023

105

On September 26, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the General Director of «CARPI Tech», Francois Tronel, and the honorary president of this company, Alberto Maria Squero.

The guests congratulated the head of the Turkmen state on Independence Day, addressing their best wishes to the President of the country and the people of Turkmenistan.

Thanking the guests for their congratulations, the head of state emphasized that Turkmenistan is always open to effective business interaction with interested leading foreign partners, including the French company «CARPI Tech».

During the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his guests exchanged views on the prospects for interaction in the context of large-scale transformation programs launched in Turkmenistan in various sectors of the economy, where special importance is attached to the diversification of the industrial sector, modernization of its infrastructure based on the introduction of high technologies, attraction of advanced foreign experience, in particular, in the field of construction of water supply systems.

As the head of state emphasized, the country pays great attention to improving the agricultural system, protecting the environment, managing water resources and introducing new irrigation methods. Our state is implementing joint projects with foreign countries and authoritative international organizations to ensure environmental well-being.