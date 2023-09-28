Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him in demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer -- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and other aspects of enhancing performance at both individual and organizational levels. In the month of October, he will focus on confidence and self-worth, including all they mean on personal and, even more significantly, business leadership levels.

As the month begins, he will raise fine distinctions between confidence and self-worth and also talk about how they are inter-related, using a binary star system as an analogy. Dr. Mike will also discuss the notable benefits of one’s sense of self-worth, particularly when it comes to engaging the trust and cooperation of teams. He will divulge some strategies for improving our self-confidence and later, the feedback loop between confidence and self-worth.

Dr. Mike established his reputation in professional circles with a remarkable ability to equip leaders across a variety of industries and global locations. He provides clarity, insights, and actionable strategies to help develop the potential of organizations and their people, in a way that strengthens the infrastructure and improves productivity and communication at every level. He also supports leaders in their quest to instill (or sometimes reinstate) a sense of confidence in their teams and is the author of the noteworthy bestseller Leadership and the Power of Trust.

Being confident with a keen sense of self is an essential part of savvy leadership according to Dr. Mike. He states that resilience is also integral. Resilience serves us as both a way to react to changes in the business landscape and to protect our self-worth. He further stresses that being a dynamic and confident leader is not the same as becoming cocky.

Scottish author and playwright JM Barrie, perhaps best known for penning Peter Pan, once said “If there is one moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to e able to do it.” Though directed at young people, this confidence message can apply to any moment or life situation.

This October radio installment is an exciting opportunity to benefit from free resources, such as intuitive thinking, prudent advice, and in-depth experience that Dr Mike offers -- resources that organizations have paid a high price to garner from SLDI and its consulting staff.

Close Up Radio will Feature Dr. Mike Armour in a series of discussions with Jim Masters on Mondays at 2:00pm EDT in October -- the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th

