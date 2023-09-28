Marijuana Vaporizers Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2023-2030

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the marijuana vaporizers market share.

Marijuana also known as cannabis is well known for its medicinal values. It used for treatment of severe diseases. Hence, collaboration of the nature with advanced technology fabricated marijuana vaporizers. They help to lower risk of lung diseases by eliminating harmful by-products generated during smoking Rise in inclination of people toward use of IoT boosts growth of the marijuana vaporizers market globally.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The pandemic has resulted into closure of industries, hence pausing production of vaporizers. The impaired supply chain is not feasible enough to keep up the current stock as well. Being a labor intended industry, owing to lack of manpower, it has an adverse effect on sales and revenue. Although, focusing on expansion ofe-commerce sales can provide acceleration to the business.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Introduction of new products with improved capabilities is strengthening the overall functionality of the product.

Rise in living standards, people are highly inclined toward convenience products .As burning marijuana generates a lot of harmful by-products, which is not good for inhaling, hence marijuana vaporizers are introduced to eliminate these toxic substances .They use long lasting batteries, heating elements, and advanced screens during vaporization. They contain meticulously tested substances .Availability of quality of materials, adjustable heat settings, and reasonable prices are the major factors that drive the marijuana vaporizers market.

Furthermore, the marijuana vaporizers market has abundant opportunities with rise in number of health-conscious consumers. Governmentshave also permitted consumption of marijuana. Vaporizers reduce risks of adverse outcomes faced by lungs.

The global marijuana vaporizers market trends are as follows:

Investments in Innovations

Key market players are catering to needs of consumers. Their prime concern is on brand loyalty. Introduction of variants in product portfolio is helping to extend global footprint. Continuous research & development, investments in technology and innovation,and quality standardization stimulates demand for the marijuana vaporizers market. Pax Labs,a leading producer of marijuana vaporizers has launched Pax 3 Complete Kit, which is a conduction-based device,user-friendly, heats up in 15 seconds, and has a long-lasting battery.It is reliable, durable, and economical in nature.

A company named Storz & Bickel launched Mighty, which has a powerful dual conduction and convection system, which easily produces a long lasting strong flavourful vapour. These kind of new products with improved functions create a wide customer base and hence, generate revenue for this market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the marijuana vaporizers market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the marijuana vaporizers market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the marijuana vaporizers market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed marijuana vaporizers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Marijuana Vaporizers Market Research Report:

• Who are the leading market players active in the marijuana vaporizers market?

• What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

• What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the marijuana vaporizers market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Marijuana Vaporizers Market Report Highlights

By Product

• Convection Vaporizer

• Conduction Vaporizer

By Temperature control

• Variable

• Fixed

By Charger

• USB’s

• Micro USB’s

By Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

ChartIndustries, GrencoScience, KandyPens, Aphria, The Nug, Etain, X-Max, GrizzlyGuru, Pulsar, FGB Natural Products, Innokin

