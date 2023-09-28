Turnstone Biologics to Present Preclinical Data for Selected Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnstone Biologics Corp. (“Turnstone” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TSBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, today announced four posters reporting preclinical data for Turnstone’s Selected TIL therapies will be presented at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The SITC 38th Annual Meeting will be held from November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, California.

The details of the posters are as follows:

In collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center

Title Expansion and Identification of Neoantigen-Reactive Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) from Metastatic Colorectal (CRC) and GI Cancers Authors Matthew Beatty, Madeline Rodriguez-Valentin, MacLean Hall, Fatema Khambati, Amy Hall, Larissa Pikor, Timothy Langer, Barbara Sennino, Jamie Teer, Jason Fleming, Shari Pilon-Thomas Presentation Type Poster Session Date and Time November 4, 2023: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM PT Abstract Number 346

Title Enhancing Directly Selected Tumor-Reactive TIL Function Through Genetic Modification Authors Emily Carron, Sowbarnika Ratliff, April Fraley, Justin Rahman, Niloufar Khojandi, Bryant Thompson, Mathew Thayer, Christophe Pedros, Larissa Pikor, Barbara Sennino Presentation Type Poster Session Date and Time November 4, 2023: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM PT Abstract Number 350





In collaboration with Illumina, Inc.

Title Tumor Neoantigen Prioritization from Liquid Biopsy Whole Exome Sequencing for Selected Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Authors Urminder Singh, Christian Laing, Jacob Gibson, Anna Kluew, Mahdi Golkaram, Sven Bilke, Larissa Pikor, Nathalie Brassard, Matthew Beatty, Doris Wiener, Brian Czerniecki, Shari Pilon-Thomas, Simon Turcotte, Li Liu, Stewart Abbot, Timothy Langer, Grace DeSantis, Michael Ciancanelli, Jeff Tsai Presentation Type Poster Session Date and Time November 4, 2023: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM PT Abstract Number 178





Title TBio BFX 4101: A Neoantigen Prioritization Pipeline for Selected Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte Therapy Authors Christian Laing, Quanyuan He, Tony Collins, Meghan Verschoor, Chantal Martin, Stewart Abbot, Michael Ciancanelli Presentation Type Poster Session Date and Time November 4, 2023: 9:00 AM - 8:30 PM PT Abstract Number 900



About Turnstone

Turnstone Biologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to TIL therapy. Turnstone’s innovative TIL therapy is based upon the identification, selection, and expansion of the most potent tumor-reactive T cells, known as Selected TILs, and is designed to overcome the limitations of first-generation bulk TILs that have demonstrated objective responses only in limited tumor types. Turnstone’s most advanced program, TIDAL-01, is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in patients with melanoma, breast cancer and colorectal cancer, and the Company is also actively advancing its preclinical pipeline programs including TIDAL-02, its next Selected TIL program, and its TIDAL-01 and viral immunotherapy combination program. For additional information about Turnstone, please visit www.turnstonebio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management team, and on information currently available to such management team. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of ours for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of and those of our industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform the statements to actual results or changed expectations except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This press release discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the uses for which they are being studied. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and tradenames referred to in this press release appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights, or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks and tradenames. This press release is not an offer to sell our securities and it is not soliciting offers to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any jurisdiction where the offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

