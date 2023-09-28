Colliers named Best Global Agency by Euromoney

Recognized as the top performing real estate services company with 10 wins worldwide

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is proud to be named Best Global Agency by the prestigious Euromoney Global Real Estate Awards. Colliers is the top performing real estate services company globally, securing a total of 10 awards across Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas – more wins than any other company this year.



“We are honoured to receive this recognition, confirming our strong position in the industry. These awards speak volumes about Colliers’ market expertise and our enterprising top talent, who deliver best-in-class solutions to accelerate the success of our clients,” said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Services | Global at Colliers. “Maximizing the potential of property is core to our purpose. To be trusted and chosen by our world-leading clients, as well as key players in the industry, time and again is a huge accolade.”

In its 19th year, Euromoney’s awards celebrate the market’s best real estate companies. Canvassing the opinions of advisors, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users, the awards reflect commercial success, and market leadership in sustainability, innovation, and client service over the last 12 months. For additional information related to the Euromoney 2023 awards please visit: Euromoney.com.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

