Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Chief Marketing Officer.



Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll-free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com.

A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll-free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13741533. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696