Diablo by Concha y Toro Makes a Bold Entrance into the Canadian Market with Two Extraordinary Wines

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diablo, the disruptive wine brand created by Concha y Toro, proudly announces the introduction of two daring wines now available across British Columbia and Ontario.



Crystal Sauvignon Blanc: A white wine that defies convention with its explosive aromas and disruptive feel on the mouth, offers vibrant citrus notes and a tantalizing hint of tropical fruit. This Sauvignon Blanc is refreshing, and the perfect companion for evenings or pairing with seafood dishes.



Dark Red: A rich and full-bodied red wine that delivers an enveloping sensation and seductiveness on the mouth. This rebellious wine offers complex layers of dark fruit, spice, and oak. Dark Red is a wine that demands attention and promises to be an unforgettable experience that offers a profile that is what consumers are seeking.

Entering these Canadian markets, Crystal Sauvignon Blanc and Dark Red signal a new chapter in Diablo's international growth. Known for its distinctive branding and dark, rebellious spirit, Diablo has earned a reputation for crafting bold and daring wines. From Europe to South America, Diablo has disrupted traditional wine markets, attracting a younger and more affluent shopper base, as well as new non-wine drinkers to the category.

The introduction of Crystal Sauvignon Blanc and Dark Red into the Canadian market reaffirms Diablo's commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional wine offerings.

“Wine consumers are increasingly open to trying new and innovative offerings. We believe Diablo is a product to address that and offers something different. Diablo is seductive and attracts attention thanks to its powerful and attractive presentation. It is a wine that without doubt will captivate,” declares Sebastián Aguirre, Global Marketing Director for Diablo.

Diablo's presence in Ontario and British Columbia promises to continue the Canadian wine scene, offering a refreshing alternative for those seeking a wine brand that marches to the beat of its own drum. The brand's commitment to quality, combined with its uniquely disruptive approach, is poised to attract both seasoned wine connoisseurs and newcomers to the world of wine.

For more information, please contact: Katie Reiach 604.614.5283 katie@weareif.com