Train carrying exports to China from southern Bình Dương Province debuts

VIETNAM, September 28 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — Authorities in southern Bình Dương Province, in collaboration with the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR), conducted a ceremony on Wednesday to inaugurate an international multimodal train route for transporting goods from Sóng Thần Station to China.

This train convoy comprises 19 carriages carrying approximately 500 tonnes of tapioca starch. It commenced its journey from Sóng Thần Station and is scheduled to reach its destination in Putian, Zhengzhou, located in China's Henan province, on October 5.

This marks the first instance of the station participating in local export-import activities.

Addressing the event, Nguyễn Trần Hiếu, Director of Bình Dương Provincial Customs Department, highlighted that Bình Dương has risen to the third position nationwide in terms of exports and imports, with about 40 per cent of these transactions being with China, primarily through waterways and partially by road.

In the previous year, Sóng Thần Station managed over 1.6 million tonnes of goods, including electronic equipment, automobiles, food, raw materials for production, and products manufactured for industrial zones in Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, and HCM City.

Đặng Sỹ Mạnh, Chairman of the VNR's Board of Members, stated that during the 2025-30 period, Sóng Thần Station is anticipated to handle 3.5 million tonnes per year, becoming a significant cargo hub within Việt Nam's railway system.

Once the infrastructure for international multimodal transport is completed, the VNR will offer daily freight train services and provide comprehensive export and import cargo services for customers in Bình Dương and neighbouring provinces. — VNS

