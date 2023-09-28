Console Games Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends And Global Forecast For 2023-2032

Console Games Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global console games market size is expected to grow to $113.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Console Games Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as an all-encompassing source of information covering various aspects of the console games market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the console games market is poised to achieve a market size of $113.17 billion by 2027, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth of the console games market can be attributed to the rapid expansion in the global population of active gamers. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant player in the console games market. Prominent players influencing this market include Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA), Nintendo, and Take-Two Interactive.

Trending Console Games Market Trend

A significant trend in the console games market is the adoption of subscription-based gaming by console video game developers.

Console Games Market Segments

• By Type: Digital Console Games, Online/Microtransaction Console, Physical Console Games

• By Application: Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy, Other Applications

• By Device: TV, Computer/PC, System Consoles

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Console games are a form of interactive multimedia software that utilizes a video game console to provide an interactive multimedia experience through a TV or other display device.

Console Games Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Console Games Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The console games market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

