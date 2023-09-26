Minister Tanja Fajon on a working visit to Vienna

SLOVENIA, September 26 - The ministers discussed the current situation in the OSCE and the Russian aggression against Ukraine. As to the latter, Minister Tanja Fajon underlined Slovenia's support for the OSCE's continued presence in Ukraine, as it reduces the threat to the civilian population. "Russia must stop its military aggression against Ukraine and its threats of a possible nuclear accident. We also demand the release of detained OSCE staff," Minister Fajon said in her address.

On the future of the OSCE, she said that "the Organization is facing unprecedented challenges that require immediate solutions" and went on to express Slovenia's support for Estonia's candidacy for the OSCE Chairmanship in 2024.

At the 67th IAEA General Conference, the Minister stressed the importance of multilateralism and the need to ensure a peaceful Iranian nuclear programme. She also expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear programme.

"Slovenia’s membership of the IAEA Board of Governors has concluded and we are about to start our membership of the UN Security Council. A strong advocate of multilateralism, Slovenia considers the work of the IAEA to be of vital importance. As a country with a nuclear power plant, Slovenia pays special attention to nuclear safety and security," said Minister Fajon.

She also met with Ghada Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), to discuss cooperation between Slovenia and UNODC during Slovenia's membership of the UN Security Council. Special attention was paid to the arrangement for Ukrainian grain exports, in respect of which UNODC provides inspectors, and to gender equality.

Tomorrow, the Minister will be attending the Central 5 (C5) Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, and visit the Vienna School of International Studies (Diplomatic Academy) to give a lecture on the future of the EU entitled "Future EU – Enlarged and Engaged".